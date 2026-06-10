Duke's current NBA starting 5 would be a problem for any other blue-blood rival's equivalent

One of the most underrated parts of Duke basketball is watching all the former Blue Devils stars blossom at the next level. With the 2026 NBA Draft on tap in a few weeks, Duke fans will get to see which NBA team Cameron Boozer gets to play for next. Of course, there are stars galore across the association with Duke ties. One could argue Duke's current starting five is better than anyone else's.

Here are the 10 best alma mater starting fives in the NBA today, per Matt Eifert over on Maize N Brew.

Kentucky Wildcats: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis Duke Blue Devils: Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram, Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson Kansas Jayhawks: Darryn Peterson, Gradey Dick, Andrew Wiggins, Christian Braun, Joel Embiid Gonzaga Bulldogs: Jalen Suggs, Andrew Nembhard, Rui Hachimura, Domantas Sabonis, Chet Holmgren Arizona Wildcats: Josh Green, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Gordon, Lauri Markkanen, Deandre Ayton UCLA Bruins: Jrue Holiday, Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Zach LaVine, Jaime Jaquez Jr. Texas Longhorns: Tre Johnson, Kevin Durant, Jaxson Hayes, Myles Turner, Jarrett Allen USC Trojans: Isaiah Collier, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Porter Jr., Evan Mobley, Onyeka Okongwu Villanova Wildcats: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Saddiq Bey, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart Alabama Crimson Tide: Collin Sexton, Labaron Philon, Brandon Miller, Herb Jones, Noah Clowney

Duke comes in second to Kentucky. While what the Wildcats have going for them is hard to argue against, the Blue Devils' NBA starting five could go toe-to-toe with just about anyone. Its ability to score from all areas of the floor would make a quintet of Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram, Paolo Banchero, and Zion Williamson so difficult to defend. It is only fitting they all played for Coach K.

Outside of arguably Kentucky, there might not be another college basketball team with better pros.

Jon Scheyer is poised to have some future NBA superstars of his own

One of the most interesting things about Duke's list is who is not on it. Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel just wrapped up their rookie years. One would think they would can a few of these players in due time. It just goes to show that a new crop of Duke talent under Jon Scheyer is starting to make headway in the league. Flagg, Knueppel, and Boozer never played for Mike Krzyzewski in Durham.

As far as what Eifert's starting five for Duke could go, Irving would be running point, with Tatum and Ingram out on the wing, and Banchero and Williamson holding their own down low. Duke has so much muscle and length with this roster. Of course, it all comes down to Irving's willingness to distribute the rock, or lack thereof... Regardless, few programs could yield a starting five as formidable as Duke can.

Read more: Bill Simmons just floated a shocking Cameron Boozer NBA Draft prediction

When looking at the eight teams behind Duke inside the top 10, it is hard to find one that could equal what the Blue Devils could put forth. Again, Kentucky could get to a higher level than Duke can, but that is why the Wildcats come in at No. 1 here. The one team behind Duke that is frightening might be Gonzaga at No. 4. It could potentially get Duke on its best day when the Blue Devils are not up for it.

From Krzyzewski to Scheyer, Duke continues to recruit and develop basketball stars the NBA wants.