Duke commit Kager Knueppel's college role seems obvious after Peach Jam performance

Duke commitment Kager Knueppel has experienced a meteoric rise in the recruiting rankings over the last couple of months. His stock has shot way up since he committed to Duke, with more and more scouts taking notice of his talent.

At 6-foot-10 with an elite shooting ability, it's hard to ignore the type of player he can be at the college level. It's also hard to ignore his potential NBA future. Guys who can shoot that well at that size don't come around often.

At the Peach Jam this month, Knueppel's skill set was on full display. While he actually struggled a bit with his shot after shooting lights out during the Nike EYBL circuit earlier this summer, Knueppel reminded everyone of the type of shooter he could be when he drained seven three-pointers in a single half against Caden Daughtry's Florida Rebels. Daughtry was the main attraction at the tournament, and his performance could force Jon Scheyer to reevaluate his 2027 recruiting strategy.

CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter was at the Peach Jam and came away impressed with Knueppel, and is bullish on his fit at Duke:

"Knueppel is all of 6-10 and can shoot the cover off the ball," Trotter wrote. "That combination is a tremendous base to construct a real valuable role player. Kon Knueppel had way more offensive game, but Kager looks every bit the part of a multi-year contributor for Duke. His attention to detail defensively shined in person, and he earned tough assignments all week. When he gets hot, watch out."

Kager Knueppel looks like the perfect 3-and-D wing of the future for Duke

He'll need to bulk up some, but it's not difficult to imagine Knueppel stepping into the Dame Sarr role for Duke next season. Imagine him spotting up in the corners and getting a ton of wide-open looks thanks to Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and whatever elite-level guards are manning Scheyer's backcourt in 2027-28.

More telling than his shooting is Trotter's comment about his attention to detail on the defensive end. That means he's got a knack for that end of the floor already. If he can continue to develop physically, he has the potential to be a perfect 3-and-D wing for Duke.

And if that's the case, then perhaps Trotter is selling his potential short. Of course, Duke fans - nor Scheyer - would complain about having Knueppel for two seasons, but that might be wishful thinking for a 6-foot-10 prospect who might be the best shooter in college basketball as a true freshman.

He might not have the same advanced offensive game as his brother at this stage, but he doesn't have to. He's got the size his brother didn't, which will make him a serious prospect in the 2028 NBA Draft.