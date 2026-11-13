Duke Blue Devils news: Women's basketball dominates, soccer, volleyball fall, more

Duke Blue Devils news and notes:

Duke women's basketball overwhelms Norfolk State on the road

Playing a road game against an HBCU opponent for the first time since 1977, Kara Lawson and Duke rolled to a dominant 85-23 win over Norfolk State on Thursday night.

Duke was buoyed by its defense, which held Norfolk State to eight points or less in all four quarters.

The Spartans shot just 7-of-43 from the floor and turned it over 19 times.

Duke was led by star forward Toby Fournier, who put up 20 points on an efficient 9-of-13 from the floor. Aaliya Crump (14) and Riley Nelson (11) also finished in double figures in scoring.

The Blue Devils are off to a 3-0 start and will return to Cameron Indoor on Sunday for a home date against Marshall.

Duke women's soccer falls to North Carolina in ACC Championship semifinals

2nd-ranked North Carolina's stifling defense proved too much for Duke women's soccer in the semifinals of the ACC Championship in Cary. The Tar Heels emerged with a 1-0 victory, and the Blue Devils were held to just eight total shot attempts, three of which were on goal.

UNC got a goal in the 18th minute, and that proved to be the difference in the game.

It was just the third time all season that Duke was shutout. The 12th-ranked blue Devils will now wait on their NCAA Tournament designation, which will be revealed during Monday's selection show.

Duke volleyball also falls to North Carolina on Thursday night

Duke volleyball joined soccer on Thursday night with a loss to North Carolina, 3-1 in Durham.

After splitting the first two matches, the Tar Heels won the last two to take the 3-1 win. Duke drops to 16-9 overall and 8-7 in the ACC after the loss.

The Blue Devils will quickly have an opportunity for revenge against its chief rival, traveling to Chapel Hill for a match against North Carolina on Sunday.

Duke men's basketball looking to bounce back against SIUE

Coming off a disappointing performance on Tuesday night against Michigan State, Jon Scheyer and Duke will look to work out some kinks on Friday night against overmatched SIU-Edwardsville.

It's the first ever meeting between the two programs. SIUE transitioned to Division I basketball back in 2008.

The Blue Devils are 40+ point favorites and should have little trouble dispatching the Cougars in Durham. With Illinois looming on Tuesday in Cameron, working out the issues that plagued them against Michigan State will be paramount for Jon Scheyer.