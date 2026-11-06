Duke Blue Devils News: Men's basketball dominates, Nate Sheppard's Heisman campaign, more

Duke Blue Devils news and notes:

Duke men's basketball throttles Coastal Carolina 113-52

Led by Patrick Ngongba's career-high 28 points and a double-double from Cayden Boozer (11 points, 12 assists), Duke dominated Coastal Carolina 113-52 on Thursday night in Cameron Indoor.

After some offensive struggles in the season-opener against Army on Monday night, the Blue Devils were humming against the Chanticleers. Duke shot 61% from the floor, hit 11-of-22 from three, and dished out 25 assists on 38 made field goals.

John Blackwell bounced back after a difficult debut, scoring 15 points on 5-of-9 from the floor. Dame Sarr was also in double figures with 12 points on 4-of-4 from the field. He's a perfect 9-of-9 from the field over the first two games of the season.

Defensively, Duke was even more dominant. Coastal had a late surge with the backups and walk-ons in the game, but it was an excellent effort on that end of the floor. The Chanticleers shot just 30% from the floor and 18% from three. Duke forced 17 turnovers and then won the rebounding battle 53-27.

Duke is off to a 2-0 start after consecutive buy games, but now things get real. Next Tuesday, Scheyer and the Blue Devils head to Chicago to face Michigan State in the season's first real test.

Duke launches a Heisman Trophy campaign for star RB Nate Sheppard

Sophomore RB Nate Sheppard belongs in the Heisman Trophy conversation. Duke officially launched his campaign on Thursday.

Sheppard leads the Power Four in touchdowns, all purpose yards, and all purpose yards per game.

Sheppard has been the bell cow for Duke's offense this year. He's rushed for 972 yards on 5.6 yards per carry while adding 302 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver. All of that is despite him being at the top of the defensive gameplan every single week.

Because it's Duke and because the Blue Devils aren't currently in the College Football Playoff mix, Sheppard's Heisman candidacy may never actually gain traction. But Duke is doing what it can to support its superstar, who is more than deserving of serious consideration.

Duke men's soccer falls in ACC Championship, women's soccer earns draw in regular-season finale

Duke men's soccer competed hard in the opening round of the ACC Championship against No. 3 Clemson, but fell short 2-1. The Tigers took a 2-0 lead, but the Blue Devils battled back and got a goal from Nikolai Bull Jorgensen in the 55th minute to cut the lead in half. It wasn't enough, but it was a strong effort against an elite team.

The women's team was also in action and earned a frustrating draw against Virginia to close the regular season. The game finished 0-0 despite the Blue Devils having a 21-9 advantage in shot attempts.

Duke will now enter the ACC Championship as the 6-seed after closing the regular wason 9-2-5 overall and 4-2-4 in conference.