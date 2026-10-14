Duke Blue Devils News: Men's and Women's basketball ACC picks, Men's soccer wins, more

Duke Blue Devils news and notes:

Duke men's basketball picked to finish 1st in preseason ACC poll, three Blue Devils named to All-Conference teams

In a surprise to absolutely no one, Duke was picked to finish 1st in the preseason ACC poll. It was a landslide, too.

Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils received 45 of a possible 48 1st place votes, with Virginia, Louisville, and Miami receiving one each:

The 26-27 ACC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll has been announced.



🔗 https://t.co/0v1AkipHQ0 pic.twitter.com/KKBLee5dPT — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) October 13, 2026

The ACC also released the preseason all-conference 1st and 2nd teams. Three Duke players were included.

Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell and big man Patrick Ngongba II were named to the 1st team, alongside preseason ACC Player of the Year Thijs De Ridder (Virgina), Flory Bidunga (Louisville), and former Duke commit Shelton Henderson (Miami).

17-year-old freshman sensation Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje was named to the 2nd team and was also picked to win the ACC's freshman of the year. He was joined on the 2nd team by Malik Reneau (Miami), Jackson Shelstad (Louisville), Chance Mallory (Virginia), and Amani Hansberry (Virginia Tech).

Sophomore Dame Sarr has a legitimate complaint. He's expected to take a significant year-two leap and looked noticeably stronger and more aggressive in Duke's opening exhibition matchup vs. Belmont.

Duke women's basketball picked as preseason ACC favorite, too

Kara Lawson and Duke women's basketball were also picked to finish 1st in the league as they look to defend their ACC title from a season ago. The Blue Devils received 49 of a possible 76 votes at the top of the league standings. Louisville (22), Notre Dame (4), and North Carolina (1) also received 1st-place votes:

The 26-27 ACC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll has been announced.



🔗 https://t.co/0vfIkVfnGR pic.twitter.com/X9VlT0uTr1 — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) October 13, 2026

Junior Toby Fournier was the lone All-ACC team representative for the Blue Devils. She was the runner-up for preseason player of the year to Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo. Fournier averaged 17 points and 8 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season.

Impressive newcomers Autumn Fleary and Bella Flemings were named to the All-ACC freshman team.

Duke men's soccer earns mid-week win over Greensboro College

Fresh off a 6-0 beating at the hands of No. 1 SMU on the road, Duke men's soccer returned to Durham and earned a win over Greensboro College on Tuesday night, 2-0.

A young Duke team was led by a trio of freshmen. Keeper Max Deisenhofer tallied a clean sheet in goal, holding Greensboro scoreless. Jack Ottley and Ethan Congleton tallied a goal each for the Blue Devils.

Duke (6-8) will remain at home on Friday night to face Virginia as they look to earn their first ACC win of the season to date.