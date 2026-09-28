Duke Blue Devils News: Football stays perfect, field hockey, soccer, volleyball updates

Duke Blue Devils news and notes from the weekend that was.

Duke Football improves to 4-0 with a blowout win over William & Mary

Saturday's home game against William & Mary went about as well as Manny Diaz could have reasonably expected. The Blue Devils dominated on both sides of the ball, rolling to a 62-7 win to move to 4-0 on the season heading into their one bye week.

The goal was to get the passing game rolling, and Walker Eget and Dan Mahan combined to throw for five touchdown passes. Nate Sheppard ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown with only nine carries as Duke limited his workload.

The best news is that Duke escaped the game without any serious injuries. The Blue Devils will take a week off before heading to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech, with eight consecutive ACC games looming.

Duke enters the Coaches' Poll at No. 21, but remains unranked in AP Poll after Week 4

Duke finally got some poll love this week with the coaches ranking the Blue Devils at No. 21 after the 55-point win over William & Mary. There's still no love from the AP Poll, though, which kept 4-0 Duke on the outside looking in.

Duke did make a substantial jump from 9th in the "others receiving votes" section to 2nd, which places Diaz's team at No. 27 in the national ranking. With a bye week coming up and plenty of ranked teams on the chopping block in Week 5, Duke may jump into the AP Poll next week without even playing a game.

Duke basketball continues to ramp up for 2026-27 season

For us hoops junkies, the Duke men's basketball social media account dropped a few crumbs for us to lap up this weekend. They posted a near four-minute scrimmage video from Saturday, which you can view below:

Saturday bump in Cameron 🏀 pic.twitter.com/GIRwZyh0nI — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) September 27, 2026

We're getting close, guys. A few notes:

John Blackwell's jumper is hilariously smooth. He's going to be a sniper.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje doing work...in the paint. That's good to see with the majority of his highlights being perimeter-based.

Some really nice passes from Cayden Boozer. His court vision is a huge asset.

Did not see Cameron Williams out there. Hopefully he's just dealing with something minor.

Duke field hockey, soccer, and volleyball in action over the weekend

Quick hitters:

No. 5 Duke field hockey extended its winning streak to five games with a 1-0 win over Boston College.

Duke soccer earned a frustrating 0-0 draw against Pittsburgh despite having an 18-7 edge in shot attempts over the Panthers. It was the first scoreless match of the season for the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils.

Duke volleyball dropped to 1-1 in ACC play with a 3-1 loss to NC State on the road on Sunday.