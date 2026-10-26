Skip to main content
Ball Durham
Fansided

Duke Blue Devils news: Football rewind vs. UVA, basketball tops Kansas in exhibition, more

Duke Blue Devils news and notes, including football's pivotal road win over Virginia on Friday night, and basketball knocking off Kansas on the road on Sunday in their final exhibition game.
ByJohn Mitchell
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke Blue Devils news and notes from the weekend:

Duke football wins a thriller over Virginia thanks to gutsy trick-play call

To snap a two-game losing streak and to end the late-game woes that directly led to it, Manny Diaz had to get bold. With under 90 seconds to play, Diaz gave the green light for a double pass: a throw from Walker Eget to star RB Nate Sheppard well behind the line of scrimmage, which Sheppard faked as if he was going to run before launching a 28-yard touchdown pass to freshman WR Brody Keefe, who was standing wide open in the endzone.

Duke perfectly set up the play two plays earlier. Eget threw a swing pass to Sheppard to the left for a 13-yard gain. It looked like Duke was simply running the same play, just in the other direction, but instead Sheppard threw it for the go-ahead score.

Patrick Smith-Young sealed the deal on the ensuing defensive possession, intercepting a desperate 4th-down heave by Virginia's Beau Pribula to give Duke a 19-16 win to improve to 6-2 on the season.

Duke basketball earns a 90-84 road exhibition win over Kansas on the road

Jon Scheyer got what he wanted on Sunday: Duke was tested against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. That was expected. Scheyer needed to see how his Blue Devils would respond in a tight contest in a difficult environment.

They responded like champions.

Led by Patrick Ngongba (28 points, 10 rebounds) and John Blackwell (23 points), Duke made the plays down the stretch to earn the 90-84 victory at the Phog.

Duke got what it needed from the Kansas game. Neither Belmont nor Tennessee gave the Blue Devils much of a game in the first two exhibitions. The Jayhawks pushed them, but Duke proved to be too much for them, too.

This is a team with incredible depth and talent, and they look to have the mental resolve, too. Those are winning formulas for Scheyer.

The Kansas game wrapped up Duke's three-game preseason schedule. The regular season starts next Monday in Cameron Indoor when the Blue Devils welcome Army.

Other Duke sports in action over the weekend:

  • No. 6 women's soccer got a second-half goal from Avery Odor to lift them past NC State, 2-0, in Durham.
  • Women's field hockey hung on for a 5-4 win over Liberty.
  • Volleyball swept Cal in an ACC matchup, 3-0, led by Nataly Moravec's 16 kills.
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Home/Duke Blue Devils News