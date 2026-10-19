Duke Blue Devils News: Football rewind vs. UNC, Isaiah Evans' preseason breakout, more

Duke Blue Devils news and notes:

Duke football falls to North Carolina, 24-20

For the second straight week, Manny Diaz and Duke came up agonizingly short. Just like last week against Georgia Tech, the North Carolina game followed the same late-game script:

A Duke touchdown to take a fourth-quarter lead, followed by the defense immediately surrendering that lead by giving up a quick touchdown drive.

Duke got off to a slow start against Carolina, falling behind 17-0 early in the second quarter. But the Blue Devils scored the game's next 20 points to take the late lead before the Tar Heels scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in a 24-20 win that sent the Victory Bell back to Chapel Hill.

Walker Eget threw an interception on Duke's final possession to seal the deal for UNC.

After a 4-0 start, Duke is reeling a bit after back-to-back losses to fall to 4-2 on the season. They'll try to bounce back on a short week with a Friday night matchup on the road at Virginia on deck.

Isaiah Evans had his NBA preseason breakout performance for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Former Duke star Isaiah Evans finally had his breakout moment in the preseason. After struggling in the Summer League and not getting much of an opportunity through the first few preseason games, Evans finally got his shot in Minnesota's final preseason game on Friday night.

He didn't disappoint.

Slim logged 30 minutes against the Bulls and put up 21 points and 3 assists while knocking down 5-of-10 attempts from three.

With the regular season about to start, Evans made an emphatic statement to the Timberwolves' front office and coaching staff that he deserves a spot in the rotation.

A weekend recap for other Duke sports

No. 6 Duke women's soccer rolls to a 5-0 win over SMU. Mia Minestrella recorded a hat trick in the win.

Duke women's cross country captured the Upstate Invitational title. Anna Callahan won the women's 5K race with a personal-best time.

Field hockey won a slugfest over Louisville 1-0. Alaina McVeigh scored the only goal six minutes into the match, and Duke's defense held from there.

Duke volleyball earned a 3-2 road win over Notre Dame. Nataly Moravec and Ashby Zubchvich combined for 47 kills.

Duke women's golf captured the team title at the Tar Heel Invitational. They shot 11-under par and won the tournament by 13 strokes.