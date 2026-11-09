Duke Blue Devils news: football rewind vs. NC State, women's basketball, soccer earn wins, more

Duke Blue Devils news and notes from the weekend:

Duke football dominates NC State, 41-3

Manny Diaz and Duke made another loud statement this weekend, rolling to a 41-3 win over NC State to move to 7-2 on the season. Led by Nate Sheppard's 217 rushing yards, Duke was never threatened by their Tobacco Road rivals.

Leading 24-3 near halftime, Andrew Pellicciotta removed any remaining doubt with a 109-yard kick-six after a Wolfpack field goal came up short as time expired in the second quarter.

Duke is hitting its stride at the perfect time. They have outscored their last two opponents 88-5 heading into a massive matchup this weekend in Coral Gables against Darian Mensah and Miami. A win this weekend would make things real interesting in the ACC and CFP races.

Duke women's basketball routs Florida Atlantic, 78-56 as Toby Fournier makes season debut

After missing the season-opener with an injury, Duke star Toby Fournier made her season debut on Sunday against Florida Atlantic as the Blue Devils rolled to a 78-56 win. Fournier scored 10 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in 19 minutes as Kara Lawson eased her into her first action of the season.

Autumn Fleary led the way with a career-high 14 points in the win. Aaliyah Crump added 13 to give Duke three players in double-figures.

This game was originally supposed to be against North Texas in San Antonio, but a late cancellation left Lawson and the Blue Devils scrambling to find a game. They got this one scheduled about two days before tip, and Duke traveled to Fort Lauderdale to play it.

Next up for Duke is another road game on Thursday against Norfolk State.

Duke women's soccer wins thriller over Wake Forest to advance to ACC semifinals

Duke women's soccer earned a thrilling, come-from-behind 5-4 win in overtime in the ACC Championship on Sunday over No. 4 Wake Forest.

Wake Forest scored the first two goals of the game and led 2-0 into the 54th minute. Duke scored three goals in the next 10 minutes to take a 3-2 lead with Cameron Roller, Yuna Marui, and Sam Courtwright scoring. Wake Forest found the equalizer a couple of minutes later before Courtwright scored her second goal of the match to push the Blue Devils back ahead.

Wake tied it again in the 72nd minute, and we ended up in overtime, where Mia Minestrella scored the game-winner on a penalty kick to lift Duke to the win.

Duke now heads to Cary to face North Carolina in the semifinals of the ACC Championship on Thursday.

Other Duke sports updates:

Duke women's field hockey earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and will face Iowa in the first round on Friday.

Women's volleyball fell 3-0 to No. 5 SMU in Dallas on Sunday

Aidan Wallace went unbeaten in the 174-pound Red bracket for Duke wrestling at the Journeyman Collegiate Classic.