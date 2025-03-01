Duke basketball will not have starting point guard for primetime matchup

As expected, the Duke basketball team will be missing a key piece of its rotation when battling Florida State on Saturday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network) as starting point guard Tyrese Proctor will not play for the No. 2 Blue Devils.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report on Proctor’s availability.

Proctor was injured on Tuesday night in Duke’s victory over Miami and many believed the worst, but head coach Jon Scheyer said that the junior only suffered a bone bruise.

There is no timeline for Tyrese Proctor to return but he is expected to play again prior to the start of the ACC Tournament.

It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Blue Devils when hosting Wake Forest on Monday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) but will have the rest of the week off before finishing the regular season on Saturday night (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Chapel Hill against North Carolina.

Proctor is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this season while shooting 43.7-percent from the field and 40.8-percent from 3-point range – both of which are career best marks.

He has seven points, two rebounds, and two assists prior to his injury against the Hurricanes.

Freshman wing Isaiah Evans started the second half in Proctor’s place, but it remains to be seen who will start for the Blue Devils against the Seminoles.

Sophomore guard Caleb Foster has been phased out of the rotation in recent weeks but has played well in the limited minutes he received when the outcome of the game had already been determined.

Foster has scored at least 10 points in three of his last four games, including 10 points in 17 minutes against Miami which was the most minutes he had logged since January 14. He has played ten minutes or less in the previous five contests.