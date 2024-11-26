Duke basketball will need another strong defensive showing to take down the dynamic #1 Kansas Jayhawks
By Hugh Straine
The 11th-ranked Duke Blue Devils will square off against the #1 Kansas Jayhawks tonight in Las Vegas as part of the Terry's Chocolate Vegas Showdown. The matchup for the Blue Devils comes right on the heels of a huge 69-55 victory on the road versus #24 Arizona.
Duke was solid offensively against the Wildcats, but not at their best. The second half was a lot better in terms of the Blue Devils getting good looks and hitting them at an efficient rate, but the Blue Devils won with their defense, holding a Wildcats offense that averaged over 90 points scored per game heading into the game to just 55 on their home court.
The Blue Devils now boast the best defense in the country according to KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency rating (88 points allowed per 100 possessions).
Ahead of Duke's date with the Jayhawks, the Blue Devils will need another strong defensive night on a neutral court against one of the most dynamic teams in the country. Kansas is experienced, talented, and a well-gelled squad that the Blue Devils will have to keep in check on the offensive end.
Freshman Khaman Maluach will have a tall task on his hands trying to contain Hunter Dickinson, who this Jayhawks offense revolves around. The two-time Second Team All-American is one of the best back-to-the-basket bigs in the country who has great footwork and a really good floater over his left shoulder. He's also a really talented passing big.
The Jayhawks like to get a paint touch to him early in the post and play through him. Dickinson reads and reacts to defenses well and can either take it to the rim himself or find cutting guards to the basket or shooters ready at the perimeter if he draws two.
It seems unlikely Duke will double-team Dickinson with the length of Maluach and Syracuse transfer Maliq Brown. Those two should be able to deal with him, and there's too many dynamic guards on this Jayhawks team Duke's backcourt will have to deal with. Duke can't afford to leave Kansas shooters open on the perimeter.
Maluach is an extremely talented defender, but he's also quite raw. He's going to have to play clean defense on the polished Dickinson and avoid foul trouble early on. Brown will also be a big factor in this game as he was against the Wildcats on Friday night. Brown finished Friday's game with 2 steals and a block, but did all the little things on the defensive end to help his team win. Clogging passing lanes with his length, switching well 1 through 5, and always being active. Both bigs will be crucial on the defensive end for the Blue Devils' success.
Kansas's backup big man is also a threat in 5-star freshman Flory Bidunga. Bidunga is primarily a defensive superstar, but is extremely athletic for a center and will be tough for Maluach to keep in front of him.
As the Jayhawks play through Dickinson, they use his phenomenal vision to get looks for their wings who can score at three levels.
It starts with DaJuan Harris. The fifth-year senior isn't just one of the best defenders in the country, but also one of the best facilitators. Harris isn't much of a scorer, although a capable one, but also is an excellent passer that reads out of pick-and-rolls as well as any guard in the country and finds open teammates at will. He's averaging 5.2 assists to just 1.4 turnovers on the season.
Kansas also has wings that can make plays on the perimeter and the middle third of the floor in KJ Adams and South Dakota State transfer Zeke Mayo.
Adams is a veteran wing who moves out of the short roll as well as anybody. He has a really nice push shot from the free throw line and also uses his 6' 7" 235-lb frame to use his body to create space at the basket.
Mayo can score at all three levels of the floor. He's only shooting 31% from three point range on the season, but has shot over 36% in each of his three previous collegiate seasons. He attacks close outs well and is super quick. Mayo can finish around the basket and controls his body so well when shots around the rim are contested.
Kansas brings a ton of physicality, constant movement, and elite playmaking ability at all positions tomorrow night. One of the more experienced teams in the country, it will be a big test for Duke to prove it has the best defensive unit in college basketball.
Defensive keys tonight will be the same for the Blue Devils as Friday night: constant pressure on the ball, active hands, and collapsing at the rim whenever a shot goes up. Duke forced 15 Arizona turnovers and used it to get in the fast break. The Blue Devils also took transition out of the game, which is a big strength for Kansas as well as Arizona.
If Duke can make Kansas operate in the half court and control the paint, it will put itself in position for another big win by using defense to translate into its offense.
Catch the game on ESPN at 9:00pm ET.