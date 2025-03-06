Duke basketball will meet John Calipari again in never before seen primetime matchup

The rivalry that brewed between the Duke basketball program and John Calipari will be renewed once again as the two sides will meet during the 2025-26 season.

CBS Sports announced on Thursday afternoon that the Blue Devils and Calipari’s Razorbacks will play on Thanksgiving -- November 27 -- in Chicago in a primetime window (8:00 p.m. ET, CBS) on national television.

It will be the first matchup between Scheyer and Calipari as head coaches unless the two hook up in this year’s NCAA Tournament and the second meeting between Duke and Arkansas in the last three years after the Blue Devils lost to Eric Musselman’s Razorback team two years ago in Fayetteville.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to approach our schedule and playing on Thanksgiving night on primetime TV is another great chance to showcase Duke Basketball on a national stage against a great opponent,” Scheyer, a Chicago native, said in a press release.

Duke put together a tough non-conference schedule this year that included neutral site games against Kentucky and Kansas while playing a true road matchup against Arkansas. The Blue Devils also hosted Auburn in the ACC vs. SEC Challenge while waiting until February to finish its non-ACC slate in a matchup with Illinois at Madison Square Garden.

Scheyer added after that matchup that he would like to play another late season non-conference game next year, although nothing has been finalized.

“In what will be one of the most watched college basketball games in the last decade, we could not be more excited to be playing Thanksgiving Day against Duke on CBS again this season,” John Calipari said.

“Duke has had an incredible season this year, and Jon Scheyer has done a great job taking the reins of that program. We are looking forward to the challenge in a highly coveted matchup.”

The Blue Devils will play Kansas in the Champions Classic this season at The Garden while a potential matchup against Kentucky looming in the ACC vs. SEC Challenge, although nothing will be confirmed until the summer.

There is no further details on any other parts of the Duke basketball schedule in 2025-26.