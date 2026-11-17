Duke's non-conference gauntlet continues on Tuesday night with 10th-ranked Illinois coming to Cameron.

Both teams are looking for a marquee early-season victory and to avoid a second loss by mid-November. Both Duke and Illinois entered the season ranked inside the Top 5 and with Final Four expectations.

Last Tuesday was rough for both. The Blue Devils lost to Michigan State in Chicago in a game that exposed some real issues that Jon Scheyer has to work out for his team to be a legitimate championship contender.

The Illini fell on the road against Texas Tech in Lubbock by six points.

Neither team wants a second loss in the first five games. That's amplified by Duke, as the Blue Devils look to defend their homecourt.

Duke will have to defend for 40 minutes against an elite Illinois offense. The Illini rank 1st in the country in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency so far this year, and that's without star forward David Mirkovic, who will miss Tuesday's matchup, too.

Brad Underwood's team has four guys averaging over 13 points per game, led by Andrej Stojakovic, who is putting up over 22 per night.

Duke's defense is going to have to bring its A-game, and a beleaguered offense is going to have to score some points to keep pace. This would be a good evening to get Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell going. He is averaging 9.5 points per game on 34% shooting from the field through his first four games in Duke blue.

Betting odds for No. 5 Duke vs. No. 10 Illinois on Tuesday night

Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of 8am ET on Friday.

Spread: Duke -7.5

Over/Under: 163.5

Moneyline: Duke -365/Illinois +285

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Final Prediction:

Duke will put the nation's longest home winning streak on the line tonight against Illinois. The Blue Devils have won 35 games in a row at Cameron Indoor. The last loss came in March of 2024 to arch-rival North Carolina.

The last non-conference opponent to earn a win in Durham was Arizona in November of 2023.

So while Duke has played nowhere close to its ceiling so far this season, playing in front of the Cameron Crazies typically gives the Blue Devils a significant boost.

Illinois won't be intimidated by the environment with a veteran group, but Duke's offense should find some success against an Illini defense that hasn't been elite through four games.

Look for Scheyer and his team to put forth a much better performance this Tuesday than last, and the Blue Devils to earn their first quality win of the young season.

Pick: Duke 80, Illinois 75