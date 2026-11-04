Duke basketball vs. Coastal Carolina: how to watch, odds, injuries, more for game two

Duke basketball is back on the court on Thursday night for its second game of the season against Coastal Carolina.

The Blue Devils rolled to an 84-50 win on Monday night against Army in a performance that was less than what was expected. The Duke offense was a bit clunky, and the team as a whole played tight and timid.

That might seem ridiculous after a 34-point win, but there were obvious chinks in the armor that Jon Scheyer has to get figured out quickly. The good news is, he almost certainly will. This is an insanely talented team that has as high a ceiling as anyone in the country. We won't see the floor many more times this season.

Coastal Carolina is a step up in competition, but only slightly. Army ranked 338th in KenPom's preseason ranking. Coastal sits at 248th and comes in at 0-1 after a season-opening home loss to Eastern Michigan by one point.

I would expect Duke to bounce back and look a lot more like the team we saw during the exhibition slate. It's a good time for it, too, as this is the final tune-up before things get real, real fast with a matchup against Michigan State in Chicago next week.

How to watch No. 2 Duke basketball vs. Coastal Carolina

Date: Thursday, November 5th

Thursday, November 5th Time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

ACC Network Streaming: fubo TV

fubo TV Duke record: 1-0

1-0 Coastal Carolina record: 0-1

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. Coastal Carolina?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke -38.5

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: N/A

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Injury reports for Duke and Coastal Carolina

Duke was back to full strength in the season opener vs. Army with Drew Scharnowski making his debut. That should remain the case against Coastal Carolina.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Coastal Carolina?

On the call Thursday night on the ACC Network will be Doug Sherman (play by play) and former Wake Forest star Randolph Childress (analyst).

Duke vs. Coastal Carolina series history

This is just the second all-time meeting between Duke and Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers came to Cameron Indoor back in November of 2009 for a preseason NIT matchup, a game in which the Blue Devils won 74-49.

Scheyer played in that game, scoring 10 points and dishing out 5 assists. Duke won the national title that same season. Hopefully, history will repeat itself.