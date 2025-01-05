Duke basketball transfer guard flourishing in starting role

Duke basketball took down SMU 89-62 yesterday on the road to improve to 11-2 on the season and 4-0 in ACC play. The Blue Devils have ran through their conference counterparts so far, winning their four games by an average of 21.8 points.

Duke has put on display one of the most balanced rotations in all of college basketball. Shooting, length, athleticism, defense, passing, you name it. The Blue Devils have one of the most complete rosters in the sport any way you look at it.

One player that's continued to get better as the season has gone on is Sion James, a transfer guard who came to Durham after spending four seasons at Tulane.

James started the first half of the season coming off of the bench but has started in Duke's last seven games, taking the place of Caleb Foster who is still trying to find his footing.

Since being entered into the starting lineup, James has flourished and been one of the most important parts of this Duke team.

James affects winning in so many different areas, averaging 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals a game on 54.3% shooting from the field and 32% from three.

Per Evan Miya Player Ratings, James is listed as the #31-ranked "most valuable" point guard in the country, per his algorithm called "Bayesian Performance Rating."

It essentially measures how much better Duke is relative to the opponent on both sides of the ball when he is on the floor.

James was first integrated into the starting lineup in Duke's win at home versus #2 Auburn and has started every game since. The Blue Devils have yet to lose with him as a starter.

Where James thrives is as a passer, as he might be the best assist man the Blue Devils have. He doesn't look for his own offense often, but his unselfishness puts the Blue Devils at another level offensively.

Over his last seven games, James has dished 22 assists while coughing up 11 turnovers. Even with a solid 2 to 1 assist to turnover ratio, James has continued to protect the ball better with each game.

In his first four games as a starter, he committed 8 turnovers compared to 3 total turnovers over his last three games. James put on his best passing night of the season against SMU yesterday, finishing the game with 8 assists to 1 turnover.

He's a capable shooter but an elite downhill driver as a 6' 6" 220-pound guard with great athleticism, giving him the ability to find open shooters when the defense collapses off of his drives.

On the defensive side of the ball, he's one of the best perimeter defenders, if not the best, the Blue Devils have. His frame and athleticism allow him to stay in front of guards and keep them from getting into the paint and his discipline is high level.

Duke has only excelled on both sides of the ball with James starting alongside Tyrese Proctor in the backcourt, and it seems he's earned a starting spot for the rest of the season.