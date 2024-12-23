Duke basketball takes back #4 spot in Associated Press Poll after unwarranted drop

Duke basketball is back in the top 4 of the Associated Press Poll after jumping from #5 to #4 in this week's edition.

The program sat at #4 two weeks ago and Kentucky sat at #5, but the two squads switched spots for really no reason at all.

Kentucky did beat Duke early in the season, but Duke was ranked ahead of Kentucky three weeks ago and the AP switched both teams out of nowhere.

Some called it a mistake that the AP was fixing after not originally having Kentucky ahead of Duke, but none the less the Blue Devils have taken back the #4 spot after Kentucky suffered a blowout 85-65 loss to Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic. The Wildcats came in at #10 in this week's poll.

The Blue Devils are the sole team representing the ACC in the poll as the ACC continues to look like one of the weaker power conferences. Although, North Carolina picked up its first quality win of the season against #18 UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic to improve to 7-5 on the season.

Pittsburgh, UNC, and Clemson were the only other ACC teams to receive any AP poll votes at all.

The SEC leads the way with 10 ranked teams, with 4 of the top 6 teams hailing from the conference as well. The Big 12 and Big Ten follow with 5 ranked clubs each.

Next up for Duke is its first home game of ACC play against the 5-7 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 31st (4:30pm ET, ACC Network) and the Blue Devils follow that up with a road game against a pesty SMU squad on January 4th (2:15pm ET, The CW Network).