Duke basketball still searching for answers about Maliq Brown's dislocated shoulder

The Duke basketball team is still searching for answers when it comes to Maliq Brown’s dislocated shoulder, or at least that is what Jon Scheyer is saying publicly.

Following an 18-point victory over Virginia on Monday, Scheyer revealed to reporters after the game that Brown suffered a dislocated left shoulder in the first half but did not have any further details other that he would undergo more imaging.

“It’s just going to take some time to see how he heals and recovers,” the Duke head coach said on Tuesday during an appearance on The Field of 68.

“We probably won’t know anything definitive this week. We’ll see about his status in the next week or so.”

Brown logged just ten minutes before his exit from the game and had two points, one rebound, and two assists. He returned to the Blue Devil bench during the second half with his arm in a sling.

It feels certain that Duke will not have its defensive wizard when it battles Illinois on Saturday night (8:00 p.m. ET, FOX) inside Madison Square Garden to conclude its non-conference slate of games based on Scheyer’s comments.

This will be the second time that Maliq Brown has missed multiple games with an injury this season after sitting four consecutive games with a toe injury.

Khaman Maluach, Duke’s starting center, did not put together his best performance against the Cavaliers with just two points and four rebounds following his 17-point showing against Stanford last week.

The Blue Devils could rely on fellow freshman Patrick Ngongba II to play more of a role in Brown’s absence, similar to what he did during his first injury absence of the season. Ngongba posted eight points in 11 minutes on Monday night.

Duke’s next ACC game is slated for Tuesday, February 25 (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) against Miami.