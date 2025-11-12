Duke basketball star never lacked confidence, always knew he was 'that dude'

There are some players who shy away from the big shot in a game if things aren’t going their way and it’s very clear that Duke basketball sophomore Isaiah Evans is not one of those players.

After a struggle in the second game of the season for Evans, missing all five of his 3-point field goals and making just 1-of-8 shot attempts, he exploded for 17 points in the Blue Devils victory over Army on Tuesday night.

The sophomore set the tone in the first half, which carried over to a dominant second half.

It’s the evolution in his game that everyone was hoping to see when he announced he would be returning to the program for his sophomore season, except for Evans because he always knew he had this in him.

“I don't think I feel any different,” he explained after the 114-59 victory.

“I knew I was that dude last year, but it wasn't my role at the time. I was just ready to come in and do whatever Coach wanted me to do. Even right now, I feel like I'm just coming into the season a little bit more comfortable.”

Through three games he is second on the team in scoring, only trailing freshman star Cameron Boozer, and showing that he can impact the game in more ways that just shooting with timely rebounds and an improved defensive skillset.

After a dazzling 23-point showing on opening night against Texas, it won’t be long before Isaiah Evans returns to battling some of the best teams in the nation as the No. 4 Blue Devils will return to New York to play No. 25 Kansas on Tuesday night (9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) in the Champions Classic inside Madison Square Garden.

In the meantime, Duke (3-0) will host Indiana State (2-1) on Friday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network).