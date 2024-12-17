Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg quickly correcting troubling statistic

While many still consider Cooper Flagg as the eventual No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Duke basketball forward still has many things to clean up in his game.

The two biggest gripes with Flagg at the moment is his lack of a 3-point shot and his turnovers, which have been highlighted in the final minutes of close games against Kentucky and Kansas.

However, Flagg has been much better valuing the basketball and after committing five turnovers against the Jayhawks, a season high, and three more giveaways in the following matchup against Seattle, the rookie has been flawless.

Cooper Flagg has not turned the basketball over in Duke’s last three games against Auburn, Louisville, and Incarnate Word.

“That’s a great satisfaction to have no turnovers in a huge game,” Flagg said after Duke defeated No. 2 Auburn in Cameron.

“Ever since both of those games , it’s just been a pain in the back of my head, burning me every time I think about it. I wish I could get those possessions back.”

It certainly hasn’t been a lack of effort for Flagg, who leads Duke in nearly every statistical category, as he has shown up in the big moments and tried to carry the Blue Devils across the finish line. It’s all part of the learning process for the blossoming superstar.

“After those other two games, having some really key turnovers down the stretch, that was something that I kind of really prided myself on and want to work on and keep getting better,” he continued after the victory over the Tigers.

“I still think I was too close tonight with a bunch of different times I could’ve had turnovers. I just have to keep getting better, keep being confident and strong with the ball down the stretch.”

The No. 5 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) will host George Mason on Tuesday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network) before returning to ACC action on Saturday (12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network) on the road against Georgia Tech.