Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg compared to Harlem Globetrotter after Auburn game
Cooper Flagg has been described as a lot of things in his short college career but the Duke basketball forward has just been linked to some of the great entertainers in the history of basketball.
Flagg posted 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in the Blue Devils’ 84-78 victory over No. 2 Auburn on Wednesday night and, naturally, included a few highlight worthy plays in the process.
Perhaps the best sequence the freshman created on the night was when he lost his footing while driving to the basket during the second half yet somehow still managed to keep his dribble, picked himself up, and made the shot.
The Duke basketball social media team documented the play and posted to its accounts on Thursday, “Coop looking like a Harlem Globetrotter last night.”
The highlight package was also posted to the social media accounts of the Harlem Globetrotters.
Flagg is now averaging 16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game on 43.5-percent shooting from the field but has truly elevated his game against elite competition like Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas, and now Auburn.
“I’m not sure how many 17-year-olds could play in this game, let alone do what he did. I thought he had a special toughness about him,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said after the game.
Flagg has scored at least 22 points in each of Duke’s four big games this season, except for its game against Kansas when he scored just 13 points after a slow first half.
The next challenge for Cooper Flagg and the No. 9 Blue Devils (6-2) will be against a conference opponent as Duke travels to play Louisville (5-3) for its first ACC game of the season on Sunday evening.
Tipoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. ET (ACC Network).