Duke basketball sophomore trusting Jon Scheyer with helping achieve successful life

There was a lack of drama around the Duke basketball offseason and the decisions surrounding players on whether they should return to the program or move to a new chapter in their careers.

However, the one player that had some questions surrounding him was freshman guard Isaiah Evans before he ultimately decided to return to the Blue Devils.

Evans had been rumored to be returning to Duke, entering the transfer portal, and declaring for the NBA Draft at various points of the offseason. Eventually, he did declare for the draft but withdrew his name from consideration days before the start of the NBA Draft Combine – prior to already announcing his return to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season.

Last week Jon Scheyer detailed the process with Evans and how he ended up back in Durham by saying that the conversations he had with him after the season ended was his favorite of the entire offseason.

Today's full Coach @JonScheyer presser w/ our great local media pic.twitter.com/ceFjwc3WIA — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 8, 2025

“It wasn’t just telling each other what we wanted to hear. It was about his life,” Scheyer said during his summer press conference. “This is an important decision for his life and what he does next, and I thought he handled it in a really mature way.”

Evans shined at times for Duke last season, sparking the team with his 3-point shooting abilities. He averaged just 6.8 points per game but connected on 41.6-percent of his attempts beyond the arc.

“He understood that he has to address some areas of his game,” Scheyer added. “I had to show him, just to get him to understand, what that picture looks like.”

Now, Isaiah Evans steps into a role in which he will be a leader for Duke this season and a key player in determining how successful the Blue Devils will be. He has already added much needed muscle to his frame, and he continues to fill out his body.

If he is able to perform to the expectations of being an All-ACC player, he will likely be a first-round pick in next June’s draft

“You shouldn’t just be drafted. You should be ready when that time comes.”