Duke basketball: Several predictions emerge for Boozer twins ahead of decision
Within the next 24 hours it's very likely that Cameron and Cayden Boozer are going to announce where they will be playing next season, either with the Duke basketball team or Miami Hurricanes, and some experts are logging their predictions for the highly anticipated announcment.
If you are unfamiliar with the Boozer's, they are the twins sons of Carlos Boozer, a two-time NBA All-Star and 2001 National Champion with the Blue Devils.
While Carlos has not been at the forefront of his son's recruitment, many have assumed that the family legacy would continue at Duke but that had not been the case for a long time during the process.
Miami and Florida had been considered the favorites for the South Florida natives at different points in the recruiting process as Duke was included to complete the three finalists for the Top-25 players within the last six weeks. However, Jon Scheyer continued to work hard on the Boozer's and get the Blue Devils in a good position to land them in Durham.
Now, with the decision coming between the Hurricanes and Duke, predictions are beginning to emerge from national recruiting experts.
247Sports has seen four Crystal Ball Predictions logged for the Blue Devils on Thursday with the announcement scheduled to be released at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday
Dushawn London, 247Sports basketball recruiting analyst, Adam Rowe, The Devils Den Duke insider, Chad Lyknis, The Devils Den contributor, and Colby Giacubebo, Inside MD Sports Maryland contributor all picked the Boozer twins to commit to Duke with 6-of-10 confidence rating.
Cameron Boozer is ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, while Cayden Boozer is the No. 21 player in the country.
It would be the first commitments for the Blue Devils in the class.