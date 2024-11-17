Duke basketball's veteran guards showed true leadership in win versus Wofford
By Hugh Straine
Duke basketball responded to a 77-72 loss against #19 Kentucky on Tuesday night in the State Farm Champions Classic with an 86-35 throttling of Wofford at home yesterday.
It was the perfect bounce back win the Blue Devils needed after a really slow second half the team put on display against the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Duke put on a historical performance defensively, allowing the second-fewest points in a half the program has given up since the thirty second shot clock era. Duke gave up just 14 points in the entirety of the first half against Wofford.
Beyond just how smooth the Blue Devils looked as a group, the leadership displayed by veteran guards Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster is a big sign going forward after Duke's loss to Kentucky.
After scoring ten first half points against the Wildcats, Proctor took just two shots in the second half and was a total non-factor in the scoring column. Foster went 2-of-10 shooting on the night with four points and went 0-of-5 from three point range.
This left Duke relying on 17-year old freshman Cooper Flagg to make the final plays in crunch time. Now, Flagg is definitely Duke's best player. But, a freshman leading the way down the stretch and really being the only scoring threat through the duration of an entire half is not the DNA of a team that can win a national championship.
It was a big question mark going forward whether Proctor and Foster, the only two veterans that have been in Duke's program before this season, could lead this team. And they did so yesterday.
Proctor led all scorers with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from three to go along with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal.
Proctor doesn't have to be the scoring catalyst for the Blue Devils, but it's easy to see how much more fluid the offense runs when Proctor is involved and playing with confidence. He moves so well off the ball and has the ability to create shots for himself and his teammates,
Foster also had a nice bounce back offensive performance after a measely one against Kentucky, finishing with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from three. Foster also racked in 2 assists and 2 steals.
This team doesn't need Proctor and Foster to be these scoring machines to have success this season. But it does need them to be consistent offensively and take those shots while also creating for others. One of the most important aspects of a championship-caliber college basketball team is veteran leadership that the team can rely on in big moments. Proctor and Foster showed their abilities to be those types of players yesterday.
Proctor and Foster have had good seasons, this isn't to say they've been nonexistent in all of Duke's first four games. What stood out is the response of both of them after a lackluster performance in a game that Duke absolutely could've won. The two came out hungry and looked like they were angry for what they delivered against Kentucky.
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer highlighted in his postgame press conference yesterday how coachable his team is and that they want to gain that maturity right now and fast. Proctor and Foster showed they can lead the way for this team moving forward.
The two vets and the rest of the squad have a hefty next week to continue to sharpen the details. The Blue Devils head to Tucson to take on #9 Arizona on November 22nd and then head to Las Vegas on November 26th to take on #1 Kansas in the Terry's Chocolate Vegas Showdown.