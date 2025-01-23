Duke basketball's Maliq Brown not expected to be back anytime soon

Duke basketball big man Maliq Brown has missed the Blue Devils' last two games after being sidelined with a sprained knee he sustained in the first half of Duke's 86-78 win versus Notre Dame on January 11th.

Brown's timetable to return was unclear, but it was known he'd miss several weeks. It's now been revealed Duke head coach Jon Scheyer isn't rushing his return.

The Athletic's Brendan Marks posted on X today that Brown has been on the court this week, but only for shooting and "straight-line stuff."

"He just isn't close yet to doing anything five-on-five," Scheyer said.

Brown is averaging 2.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils this season but has been an integral part of the front court, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

The 6' 9" 222-pound junior can guard all five positions on the floor and is a big reason why Duke has some of the best mixes of positional length and athleticism in the country. He was an All-ACC Defensive Team selection in 2024 while playing at Syracuse.

Scheyer and the rest of the Blue Devils hope to get Brown back sooner rather than later, but it doesn't seem like the staff is rushing him.

Duke is on the court next against Wake Forest (15-4, 7-1 ACC) on January 25th (4:30pm ET).