Duke basketball run to Final Four began with disappointing bathroom meeting

The Duke basketball journey to the Final Four began in a place like all great ideas do – a bathroom.

It was over a year ago and the Blue Devils just squandered a halftime lead against NC State in the Elite 8 that could have punched its ticket to the Final Four. Instead, it was soul searching time for a majority of the roster and only two scholarship players would remain – Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster.

It was only minutes after that disappointing result that Proctor knew he was returning to Duke for his junior season, and he told Jon Scheyer in a bathroom of the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“A lot has changed in a year,” Proctor said after Duke defeated Alabama in the Elite 8 to punch its ticket to the Final Four.

“When we were in the bathroom last year after we lost, I told Coach I was coming back. We both had a vision, and I think just the way we executed and doubled down, the way I doubled down in the off-season…I think it just shows a lot of resiliency, and I just couldn't be more proud of our group.”

Proctor went from having the worst game of his career against the Wolfpack, going scoreless and missing all nine of his shot attempts to hitting the dagger 3-pointer against the Crimson Tide to cap off a 17-point night.

After that triple, Proctor and Scheyer embraced on the Duke bench and the point guard told his coach that he loved him.

“We've been through so much together, and I don't think I could put into words the emotions that we had together,” Proctor added. “Last year obviously the way it ended wasn't how we wanted. And just having the trust in him and him putting all his trust in me, just being able to lead these guys has been huge.”

Now comes the next challenge for Tyrese Proctor and it’s a foe he is familiar with, the Houston Cougars.

The Blue Devils topped Houston in last year’s NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16, which was impacted by the injury to Cougar guard Jamal Shead in the first half. Yet, Proctor’s stifling defense in the final seconds of the game – combined with nine points and three steals – helped secure the victory.

"I think the maturity that he's shown, his preparation throughout the summer. And we focused a lot of what we do on being ready to be at your best when your best is required," Scheyer said of Proctor. "And this isn't a best out of seven. It's a one game shot you have at this."

Proctor is hoping he can replicate that performance on Saturday night (8:49 p.m. ET, CBS) and book Duke a trip to the National Championship.

“We're not done yet, and we want to get a sixth banner.”