Duke basketball rookies receive special invitation ahead of 2025 NBA Draft

With the 2025 NBA Draft quickly approaching, the three Duke basketball rookies in this year's class are awaiting to hear their names called and find out where their new homes will be. Now, they will be doing it from up close and shaking NBA commissioner Adam Silver's hand, as Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach have all received invites to the green room for the NBA Draft.

The three Duke freshmen are on a list of thirteen players in the draft who have received invites thus far.

13 players invited to the NBA Draft green room thus far:



Cooper Flagg

Dylan Harper

Ace Bailey

VJ Edgecombe

Tre Johnson

Khaman Maluach

Jeremiah Fears

Kon Knueppel

Kasparas Jakucionis

Egor Demin

Carter Bryant

Derik Queen

Asa Newell



Noa Essengue is still playing, not yet invited pic.twitter.com/OYdXVMRr3y — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 10, 2025

It was obvious that Flagg would receive an invite as he's the guaranteed No. 1 overall selection in this summer's draft, but both Knueppel and Maluach are projected to be taken in the top ten picks as well. Both former Blue Devil stars will have a chance to hear their names called in person.

Outside of knowing for sure where Flagg, the reigning AP National Player of the Year, will end up, there hasn't been much buzz with Maluach or Knueppel with one specific franchise. There have been rumors over the last few weeks that the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in the South Sudanese center, who owns the third overall pick, but nothing concrete has come about.

In ESPN's most recent 2025 NBA mock draft, Flagg is mocked No. 1 overall to Dallas, Maluach is slated seventh overall to the New Orleans Pelicans, and Knueppel sits at eighth overall to the Brooklyn Nets.

Interestingly, in a recent mock done by ESPN's Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony, where the two debate the best fits and value picks for each franchise at their current draft spots, Givony says the best fit for the San Antonio Spurs at No. 2 overall is Knueppel.

"Surrounding Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox with high-feel, dynamic perimeter shooters is a major priority for the front office this offseason, and no player in this draft fits that bit better than Knueppel," Givony said. "He's the draft's best shooter, capable of shooting off movement coming off screens, but also is a solid defender and playmaker who plays a selfless, highly competitive style."

It's unclear at this point whether the three Blue Devil rookies will accept their green room invites and attend the draft, but all of them can be in attendance with their families if they choose.