Duke basketball rookie taken to hospital after scary fall during preseason
It has been a promising preseason for Duke basketball rookie Jared McCain as tries to show that he is capable of being a serious contributor for the Philadelphia 76ers this season but the first round draft pick was in the middle of a scary situation on Wednesday night.
In the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets, McCain tried to grab an offensive rebound after a missed layup and the ball was poked away inside the paint which forced the former Blue Devil to loose his balance and fall hard to the ground.
Referees stopped the action immediately as the sound of McCain hitting the court reverberated throughout the arena and he remained on the ground in pain.
Eventually, McCain walked off the court with the aid of the 76ers training staff before head coach Nick Nurse told the media that he had been sent to the hospital for further evaluation.
"It was rough," Nurse said after the game.
"Obviously, he was having some trouble breathing there, thought maybe he got the wind knocked out of him."
Jared McCain finished the game with nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes on 3-of-10 shooting.
"Never quite seen one like that before," Nurse continued. "So, let's hope he's okay and then we'll see what the report is from the hospital."
There was no official designation to McCain's injury when he left the game and was transported to the hospital but it also appeared like he hit the back of his head on the court as he fell. The 76ers have not provided an update on his status as of early Thursday morning.
Philadelphia begins its regular season on Wednesday, October 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks after it concludes its preseason on Friday, October 18 against the Orlando Magic.