Duke basketball recruiting targets, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, postpone decision
There will be a longer wait for the college decision of Duke basketball recruiting targets Cameron and Cayden Boozer than originally anticipated.
The twin sons of Blue Devil National Champion Carlos Boozer will make their decision on Friday, October 11, according to 247Sports. The previous decision date was Thursday, October 10, according to multiple reports.
No change has been made in the pecking order of the three schools still in the running for the highly coveted prospects with a tossup between Duke and Miami as Florida remains on the outside looking in.
Many recruiting experts and analysts are not putting a definitive favorite in the race for the Boozer's, but some have explained that it appears the Blue Devils have a slight edge over the Hurricanes.
Should Cameron and Cayden Boozer commit to Duke, it would be the program's first verbal commits in the Class of 2025.
Cameron Boozer ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025, only trailing AJ Dybantsa, while Cayden Boozer has been a steady riser in the individual rankings as a point guard, most recently being listed as a 5-star and No. 21 player in the country in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The brothers took unofficial visits to the three finalists beginning at the end of August as a decision neared. The plan was always to make their college announcement prior to the start of the high school basketball season.
According to recruiting insider Adam Zagoria, there will not be a press conference for the Boozer's or a live television announcement. Rather, a social media post will divulge where the two will be going to school.
Earlier in the recruitment process some believed that Cameron and Cayden could commit to different schools but that is no longer the case and the expectation is that they will be playing at the same program next year.
Time will only tell what school that will be.