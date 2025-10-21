Duke Basketball Recruiting: 5-star Duke target announces official date and time of commitment

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have been gaining some serious traction on several elite recruits in the class of 2026, and one of those recruits has officially announced the date and time of his commitment. 5-star forward Bryson Howard announced on October 20th that he'd be committing between Duke, North Carolina, and Kentucky on October 21st, and now an official time as well as where to watch his commitment has arisen. Along with Howard, 5-star recruits Jordan Smith Jr. and Cameron Williams have been increasingly linked to Duke following breaking news regarding both recruits, and Howard could be the first domino to fall as Scheyer looks to seal yet another elite recruiting class.

5-star Bryson Howard announces time and place for his college commitment

Howard is the No. 12 overall player, No. 4 small forward, and No. 1 player out of the state of Texas according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. The Heritage High School (TX) product will announce his commitment between the Blue Devils, Wildcats, and Tar Heels on October 21st at 4:30 pm EST on the CBS Sports College Basketball YouTube Channel.

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Bryson Howard, the No. 12 overall recruit in the national 2026 class, will announce his college decision live on Tuesday, October 21st at 4:30 PM ET on the @CBSSportsCBB Channel.



— Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) October 20, 2025

Howard might be the biggest late riser of the entire 2026 recruiting class. Just a few months ago, the 6'5", 188-pound wing was unranked, but through elite EYBL play throughout the summer, he was able to climb all the way to a 5-star talent.

Shortly after it was reported that Howard would announce his college commitment on the 21st, a crystal ball prediction of medium confidence was placed on Duke to land the surging prospect.

There are several 2026 recruits who are gaining ground on Duke's radar. After Smith and Williams were in attendance for Countdown to Craziness, major news broke that could lead both stars to Durham. Just days after Countdown, Smith received a crystal ball prediction to land at Duke, and Williams cancelled his visit to USC that was set for the following weekend to attend the USA Basketball Minicamp in Colorado Springs, CO.

Scheyer and his staff have yet to seal a commitment from a member of the 2026 recruiting class, but a major domino effect could be in play if Howard announces his pledge to Durham.