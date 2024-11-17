Duke basketball puts together historical defensive performance against Wofford
The Duke basketball team showed it can get off the mat on Saturday afternoon in Durham following its crushing loss against Kentucky,
Granted, the Blue Devils played a much inferior team in Wofford but its defensive performance was historic, winning 86-35. It was the fewest points that the program has allowed in the shot clock era with its previous low coming in 1997 against UNC Greensboro when it allowed 37 points.
Overall, it was the fewest amount of points surrendered since 1968 against North Carolina State.
Wofford (1-3) scored just 14 points in the first half, which was tied for the second fewest allowed by Duke in the shot clock era. The Blue Devils only allowed 13 points prior to halftime in 2018 against Eastern Michigan and also held Notre Dame to 14 first half points in 2022.
“A great bounce back game. Really proud of how we shared the ball today. We've talked a lot about the process of the season, how no matter what, win or lose, how you respond is really important," Jon Scheyer said following the victory.
The Terriers made 6-of-30 shots, 2-of-20 from 3-point range, in the first half and never attempted a free throw. Things did not get better in the second half, finishing 14-of-57 from the field in the game.
Ironically, Wofford scored the first points of the game before Duke rattled off a 43-7 run after the basket on the first possession.
Tyrese Proctor lead all scorers with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting after a disappointing second half in the loss to the Wildcats. Caleb Foster also bounced back by four of his six attempts, 3-of-4 coming from beyond the arc.
Isaiah Evans and Khaman Maluach reached double figures as every player who saw at least nine minutes scored in the victory.
Duke had 24 assists on 30 made field goals and connected on 48.4-percent of its attempts, 42.1-percent from 3-point range.
The No. 6 Blue Devils (3-1)will leave Durham again for a massive two-game road trip that begins on Friday night (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2) against No. 9 Arizona and No. 1 Kansas in Las Vegas on Tuesday.