Duke basketball projected to win by double digits in almost every remaining regular season game

Duke basketball improved to 13-2 on the season and 5-0 in ACC play after handling Pitt at home, winning by a score of 76-47.

The win was highlighted by a dunk of the year candidate from Cooper Flagg, who finished the game with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists.

COOPER FLAGG JUST WENT COAST-TO-COAST AND POSTERIZED THE DEFENDER 😱🔥



ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Z5jcZ756ew — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2025

The Blue Devils continue to run through the rest of the conference like a battering ram as the program has now won its first five ACC games by a ridiculous average of 23.2 points.

The closest any ACC opponent has been to Duke is Louisville when the Blue Devils traveled to the KFC Yum! Center, and Duke won 76-65.

Every other game has been won by Duke by at least 23 points.

Duke also just played back-to-back games against the largely considered second and third best teams in the ACC, SMU and Pitt, but rolled through those games as well winning by 27 and 29 points respectively.

It's no secret that the Blue Devils are the cream of the crop in the ACC in a big down year for the conference, but Duke has been absolutely laughing at the rest of the conference so far through ACC play.

After last night, Duke is also now the #1 team at KenPom.

And from here on out, KenPom doesn't project much trouble for the Blue Devils through the rest of their regular season schedule.

KenPom projects Duke will win 13 of its final 16 games of the regular season schedule by double digits and 8 of them by over 20 points. Duke is also projected to win all of its remaining games.

The only remaining games Duke is not projected to win by double digits are at Clemson, on a neutral floor against #13 Illinois, and at North Carolina to close out the regular season.

Even at home versus the Tar Heels in a rivalry game that never disappoints, Duke is still projected to win that one by 16 points.

The Fighting Illini will give trouble to Duke on a neutral floor as Brad Underwood's group is developing into one of the best offensive teams in the country behind potential top-10 NBA Draft choice and Big 10 Player of the Year candidate Kasparus Jakucionis, who's averaging 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 49.6% shooting from the field.

Even on the road, it's hard to see Clemson or even UNC posing too many problems for Duke.

After a strong start to the season, the Tigers have lost 3 of their last 6 games, including on the road to Louisville last night.

The Tar Heels continue to look dysfunctional offensively and barely escaped Notre Dame on the road last Saturday.

The Blue Devils have had no issues through their first five conference matchups so far, and it's tough to see the team dealing with too many more after it just got out of its toughest two-game stretch of conference play.