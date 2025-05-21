Duke basketball product thought about withdrawing from NBA Draft to return to school

The Duke basketball team is hopeful that its entire starting five will get selected in June’s NBA Draft but one prominent player had thoughts about coming back to the Blue Devils after deciding to leave school early.

Many people thought it would have served Tyrese Proctor, a projected second round pick, best to return for his senior season and cash in on a major NIL payday instead of trying to latch on to an NBA roster and spend time in the G-League last season.

Despite putting his name into the draft, the idea did cross the mind of the Australian to return to Durham for one more season.

“I've always said I'm 100% in or 100% out," he told reporters last week at the NBA Draft Combine.

"I'm happy with my decision. I loved being at Duke. I wish I could (go back), but I am 100% in. (Duke) was really good with all that."

Proctor had a quiet week at the combine and opted not to play in the 5-on-5 exhibitions, an interesting decision for someone who has not been labeled as a lottery selection or a first-round pick.

Sion James was the only Duke player to participate in the scrimmages but Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Malauch, and Proctor were in attendance in Chicago. Freshman wing Isaiah Evans was the only player from the Blue Devil roster to pull his name from the NBA Combine and not attend the event.

Duke commit Cedric Coward, a Washington State transfer, continued to impress NBA teams as it continues to become unlikely that he will officially become a Blue Devil and remain in the draft.

However, Proctor will have workouts with NBA teams and try to prove that he is deserving of being a high draft pick this season. Most projections currently have him as a mid-to-late second round selection.