Duke basketball prized freshman sits during 4-on-4 scrimmage

The Duke basketball team has started to prepare for the upcoming season and it feels like the team is flying under the radar entering 2025-26 following the departure of Cooper Flagg, but fans got an exclusive preview at the Blue Devils this week.

In video posted on social media, Duke showcased highlights of a recent 4-on-4 scrimmage that featured some of the major impact players that will take the floor this winer including Cameron Boozer, Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans, and Patrick Ngongba.

However, one key player was very noticeably on the sidelines and never took the floor in the video, freshman forward Nik Khamenia.

The good news is that there is no injury to the 5-star recruit that has high expectations for the Blue Devils, rather he was just getting a break from on-court game drills after returning from the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland.

Ran some 4's at practice today! pic.twitter.com/mS5yUtSAmX — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 9, 2025

Khamenia averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for Team USA as it captured another gold medal in the event.

The tournament concluded on Sunday, July 6 and Khamenia was back on the practice court with his college teammates on Tuesday, July 8.

He is not only expected to be a great scorer for the Blue Devils, but many have praised his versatility, defense, and passing abilities for a player that is 6-foot-8 and not a natural point guard. There could be opportunities for him to orchestrate the offense for Duke this season.

Maliq Brown, Duke’s returning defensive wizard at center, was also held out of the 4-on-4 scrimmage as he continues his rehab from two shoulder dislocations last season that required surgery after the year.

Jon Scheyer said it could be as long as two months before he is cleared for contact and starts participating in scrimmages and other contact related drills.

For now, Duke is rolling with what they have available and trying to make another run to the Final Four.