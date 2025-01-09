Duke basketball players give incredible reactions to Cooper Flagg poster

It was the talk of the college basketball world on Wednesday and people are still buzzing about Cooper Flagg’s iconic dunk in the Duke basketball victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Not only did Flagg send Cameron Indoor Stadium into a frenzy with his poster, but social media was set ablaze too with the nation in awe of the generational Blue Devil prospect.

However, his teammates were left speechless as well.

Sion James provided the best reaction on the court, having to put his hands on top of his head in disbelief of what he just saw. Others saved their reaction for the postgame locker room.

“That was ridiculous,” James said. “Coop does special stuff all the time, we’ve come to expect it, but that showed us he can still surprise us. There’s still more that he can do.”

Flagg finished the game with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

“It’s probably the best dunk I’ve ever seen in my life in person,” freshman guard Kon Knueppel said.

“He’s got those long arms that make his dunks look so much cooler. Sometimes it might be the angle on that rim, but man, he just soared over that guy today and it was awesome to watch.”

Shortly after the dunk of the year candidate, it looked like Cooper Flagg was going to have a chance at another poster, but Pitt defenders smartly got out of the way and let the All-ACC player have the lane to himself.

they knew not to jump w Coop this time (ESPN) pic.twitter.com/Zzol8v57jQ — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 8, 2025

“I’ve never seen a dunk like that while I’m on the court playing with the same guy,” rookie center Khaman Maluach explained.

“That was probably the best dunk I’ve ever seen,” Tyrese Proctor echoed.

Flagg and the Blue Devils (13-2, 5-0 ACC) are still perfect in conference play and will continue its home stand on Saturday afternoon (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) against Notre Dame (7-7, 1-2 ACC).