Duke basketball only falls one spot in AP Poll despite loss to unranked opponent

The Duke Blue Devils (20-3, 12-1 ACC) only fell one spot from #2 to #3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following a 77-71 loss to unranked Clemson (19-5, 11-2 ACC) on Saturday night.

This was the first conference loss for Duke after winning its first 12 ACC games, and its first loss on the road this season. The loss also ended a 16-game win streak for the Blue Devils.

Had the Blue Devils beat Clemson, they almost definitely would've been bumped up to the #1 spot in the poll.

Duke is splitting the #3 spot in the poll with Florida, who just took down #1 Auburn.

Auburn still remained the #1 team despite the home loss to Florida on Saturday, followed by Alabama, Florida, Duke, and Tennessee rounding out the top 5 in that order.

Duke did not receive a single first-place vote.

The Blue Devils are also no longer the lone ranked team out of the ACC, as Clemson slid into the poll following its signature home victory over Duke. The Tigers came in at #23 and have now won 7 of their last 8 games.

Up next, Jon Scheyer's club has a two-game home stand, first up against California (12-12, 5-8 ACC) on Thursday (9:00pm ET, ACC Network) then against Stanford (16-8, 8-5 ACC) on Saturday (4:00pm ET, ABC).

The Cardinal will be a fun test at home for Duke with ACC Player of the Year candidate Maxime Raynaud. Stanford has won 7 of its last 10 games and sits in sixth place in the ACC standings.

The Blue Devils then head to Charlottesville for a road test against Virginia (12-12, 5-8 ACC) on February 18th (8:00pm ET, ESPN) before a huge non-conference matchup against Illinois (16-8, 8-6 Big 10).

Duke will meet the Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden for a premier non-conference matchup and one of the last opportunities for the Blue Devils to get a solid win on the resume on a neutral court.

The Blue Devils are 0-2 on neutral courts this season with losses to Kentucky and Kansas.

The SEC led the way with 9 ranked teams in this week's poll, followed by 5 each from the Big 12 and Big 10.