No. 2 Duke basketball once again rolls to easy victory against Florida State

The No. 2 Duke basketball team and freshman star Cooper Flagg hosted Florida State on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium and overcame an eye injury from the superstar to rout Florida State, 100-65.

Flagg was injured early in the contest and sat out more than 11 minutes to end the first half as he was struck in the face near the eye area, but was able to return in the second half where he racked up 12 of his 16 points.

Leading the charge for Duke was his freshman counterpart Isaiah Evans who scored 19 points to help Duke take control of the game early and show their depth without the stars on the court.

Without Flagg on the court, it was the other rookies like Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach who each had 14 points in the contest.

Duke (26-3, 17-1 ACC) hold a one game lead over Clemson in the ACC regular season standings with just two games remaining in the season.

For Florida State, Jamir Watkins has 21 points with Jerry Deng adding 12 points but that was not enough for the Seminoles to hang in the game with the Blue Devils. The Seminoles have lost three straight and four of their last five games.

Duke will play its final home game of the season on Monday night as they welcome in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-9, 12-6 ACC) while Florida State (16-13, 7-11 ACC) will head to Virginia on Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils can be seen at 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN).

The last game of the year for Duke will be in Chapel Hill Saturday night at 6:30 pm. ET (ESPN) as they take on long time rival North Carolina looking to end what has been an amazing year for the Blue Devils.