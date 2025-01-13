Duke basketball now betting favorite to win 2025 national championship

Duke basketball (14-2, 6-0 ACC) is now the betting favorite per ESPNBET to cut down the nets in early April and win the 2025 college basketball national championship.

The Blue Devils currently sit at +500 odds to win it all this year, followed by Auburn (+600), Iowa State (+1200), and four schools (Alabama, Florida, Houston, Tennessee) all following behind with +1400 odds to win the championship.

Duke rose to #3 in this week's Associated Press Poll after Tennessee, who held the #1 spot in the poll last week, was demolished by then-#8 Florida in Gainesville by a score of 73-43 last week. The Gators rose to #5 in this week's poll and the Volunteers dropped from #1 to #6 following the blowout loss.

Auburn and Iowa State each rose a spot in the poll to #1 and #2 respectively, which were then followed up by Duke.

Jon Scheyer's program has continued to look like one of the most complete and dominant teams in the entire nation and Duke has had no trouble rolling through the ACC. It beat Notre Dame 86-78 at home this past Saturday behind a record-breaking 42-point performance from freshman phenom Cooper Flagg, and that was the first time an ACC team has even come within single digits of Duke all season.

The Blue Devils have gotten off to their 6-0 start to ACC play winning those six games by an average margin of 20.6 points.

Duke is practically a shoe-in to win the ACC regular season title at this point with -800 odds to do so per ESPNBET.

Duke is also currently the #2 team at Kenpom, with the 7th-highest rating in adjusted offensive efficiency and 2nd-highest rating in adjusted defensive efficiency.

The Blue Devils end a three-game home affair with the Miami Hurricanes (4-12, 0-5 ACC) on January 14th (9:00pm ET, ESPN) before entering a two-game road trip, first against Boston College (9-7, 1-4 ACC) on January 18th (8:00pm ET, ESPN) then at Wake Forest (12-4, 4-1 ACC) on January 25th (4:30pm ET, ESPN).