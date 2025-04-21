Duke basketball no longer has the top-ranked 2025 recruiting class after five-star decommitment

For a large part of the recruiting cycle for the high school class of 2025, the Duke basketball program sat with the top-ranked class at the 247sports Class of 2025 Composite Rankings. However, after months at the top, the Blue Devils no longer have the top-ranked class.

As of today, Duke has fallen to the #3-ranked 2025 recruiting class per 247Sports. Houston overtook Duke for the top spot, and Arizona moved into second following the commitment of five-star recruit Brayden Burries.

Houston is bringing in three top-25 prospects in the 2025 class: five-star and the #7 overall recruit in big man Chris Cenac Jr., the #16 overall recruit in Isaiah Harwell, and the #23 overall recruit in Kingston Flemings.

Kelvin Sampson's Cougars, the squad that broke Duke's hearts in the Final Four, then lost to Florida in the National Championship, is poised for another title run next season and very well could be the #1 ranked team in the country next preseason.

Arizona has sealed commitments from #8 overall recruit Koa Peat and four-star Dwayne Aristode in addition to Burries.

Jon Scheyer is bringing the #3 overall prospect in the 2025 class in Cameron Boozer, along with his twin brother and four-star point guard Cayden Boozer. The program also has four-star Nik Khamenia coming in next season as well.

The Duke program had another five-star signee in Shelton Henderson, but Henderson decommitted from Duke and reopened his recruitment a few days ago.

After little noise for the Blue Devils regarding roster turnover for the first few weeks of the offseason, Scheyer is now beginning to hear which guys are staying and which are leaving next season.

As we stand today, Caleb Foster and Darren Harris, two potential key backcourt pieces for 2025-26, have announced their returns to the program next season.

Tyrese Proctor, Cooper Flagg, and Kon Knueppel have all declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. Although there was a sliver of hope Duke could keep Proctor around, none of these decisions were shocking at all.

The program still awaits the decision of rising sophomore Isaiah Evans, one of the best shooters in the nation. The guard has plenty of options on the table as he has a chance to be selected if he enters the 2025 NBA Draft and would have tons of interest in the transfer portal. Although a return to Duke is still very much in the equation for Evans.

As the coming days move forward, we will continue to see more of the dominoes fall regarding Duke's 2024-25 roster and their fates. But for now, this is where we stand.