Duke basketball makes major staff addition that fans will absolutely love

The Duke basketball program has already made a few additions to its coaching staff in former NBA assistant Evan Bradds and former Blue Devil player Tyler Thornton. However, the Blue Devils' newest hire will have Duke fans everywhere ecstatic. It's been reported that Duke has hired former Blue Devil superstar Jayson Tatum as the program's new Chief Basketball Officer. The NBA Champion and six-time All-Star will now serve a major new role with the Duke men's basketball program, adding to his already elite legacy with the program.

Duke basketball announces Jayson Tatum as program's first Chief Basketball Officer

Jon Scheyer said at Countdown to Craziness this past Friday, which Tatum was in attendance for, that he would be back involved with the program. Now, fans know what that role will be.

"We are honored to welcome Jayson Tatum as our Chief Basketball Officer," Scheyer said. "This program has always been about pushing the game forward. Jayson has been incredibly loyal to Duke since the day he committed, and this evolution represents the next step in how we connect The Brotherhood to the future of our players. Jayson is the ultimate professional. His ability to inspire, motivate, and guide our student-athletes is unmatched, and I could not be more excited to see the impact he will have on our team and our culture."

"I am ecstatic about the opportunity to be Duke's first Chief Basketball Officer," Tatum said. "This program means so much to me, and I had an unbelievable time here. I already watch every game, come back whenever I can, and connect with Coach Scheyer often. To have the chance to formalize my relationship with the program and broaden my ability to impact the players and culture means the world to me. As former players, we all share the responsibility of supporting the next generation of Duke Basketball."

Tatum spent only one season with the Blue Devils as a player, in 2016-17, but it was one to remember. The 27-year-old averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, earning All-ACC Freshman Team, All-ACC Third Team, and All-ACC Tournament Team honors.

Since being drafted third overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft, Tatum has put together a Hall of Fame career. Through eight seasons in Boston, Tatum has averaged 23.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.1 steals a night on 45.9% shooting from the field. He's been named to the All-NBA First Team each of the last four seasons and won an NBA Championship in 2024.

Unfortunately, Tatum will be out for at least a large chunk of the 2025-26 season due to tearing his Achilles tendon in this past season's NBA Playoffs. Nonetheless, the Duke program and its fan base are thrilled to have him in a new role with the team. Tatum will assist with tasks such as mentoring players, offering guidance on career management, serving as a special advisor to Scheyer, and more.