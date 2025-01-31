Duke basketball likely to have major contributor return for matchup against UNC

The Duke basketball team could be fully whole again when the action begins on Saturday night (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) against North Carolina.

Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer had been quiet about the possibility about center Maliq Brown returning for the marquee rivalry game on the schedule, but the team’s social media might have confirmed his status.

Duke posted pictures of its Friday practice on social media and Brown was present in drills playing defense in what appeared to be a contact portion of its preparation.

Jon Scheyer said during his media availability on Thursday that Brown practiced on Wednesday but only did non-contact drills.

“Make a determination based on how he’s feeling Saturday if there’s a real chance [if he could play] or not,” Scheyer explained.

Brown has not played since suffering his knee sprain early in the team’s victory over Notre Dame, missing the last four games but provided an insight on his rehab process when he participated in warmups on Monday when the Blue Devils played NC State.

The Syracuse transfer does not have the best stats (2.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game) but his versatility and defensive prowess have been greatly missed by Duke.

The Blue Devils have been giving more minutes to starting freshman center Khaman Maluach in the absence of Maliq Brown while also seeing the emergence of rookie forward Patrick Ngongba II, who could be a valuable member of the program in the future.

Graduate student Mason Gillis has also spent time at the center position during the last four games.

North Carolina has not shown to have a strong frontcourt this season and is dealing with an injury of its own as 6-foot-10 center Jalen Washington was injured in the Heels’ overtime victory over Boston College on Saturday and did not play in its loss against Pittsburgh.

Hubert Davis told reporters that Washington was planning to practice on Thursday but did not provide an injury designation for the game.