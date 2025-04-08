Duke basketball legend thinks 5-star is trying to 'leverage' UNC with transfer portal

There should not be many surprising things that happen with the transfer portal in this age of college basketball, but a former Duke basketball legend was dumbfounded at the decision of a 5-star guard from North Carolina.

Ian Jackson entered the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, ending his time with the Tar Heels after one season. He averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.6 steals per game while shooting 45.6-percent from the floor and 39.5-percent from 3-point range.

The McDonald’s All-American was thought to be a one-and-done while he entered the college, but his NBA prospectus never formulated and now he will be looking for a new home in his sophomore season.

Programs like St. John’s, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Georgia are courting the ex-Tar Heel but Jay Williams, a Duke legend and current ESPN basketball analyst, could not understand the decision.

“This could just be a play to negotiate a higher salary & leverage the market place…it has to be,” Williams posted on X shortly before the National Championship between Houston and Florida tipped off.

“UNC can’t let him get away.”

This could just be a play to negotiate a higher salary & leverage the market place… it has to be. UNC can’t let him get away. https://t.co/MiZ41HBAwm — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) April 8, 2025

Well, UNC has let him get away as head coach Hubert Davis tries to reinvent himself and make wholesale changes to the program after controversially making the NCAA Tournament this season and falling in the Round of 64 after a victory in the First Four.

Had the Tar Heels missed March Madness this season like most experts predicted, it would have been the second time in his 4-year career that North Carolina did not get invited to the Big Dance.

Many felt like Davis misused Jackson this season, not letting him play on the ball much with RJ Davis in his final season with the program but now North Carolina has lost both Ian Jackson and Elliot Cadeau to the portal.

The Tar Heels added West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell to its backcourt this offseason.

It’s a reminder to Jay Williams and the rest of country, never be surprised at what will happen in the college basketball transfer portal.