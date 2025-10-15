Duke basketball leads the way upon release of ACC Preseason Poll and Honors

The Atlantic Coast Conference has released the 2025-26 ACC Preseason Poll and All-ACC Preseason Teams, with the Duke basketball program leading the way. Jon Scheyer's club was selected as the preseason No. 1 team in the conference with 34 first-place votes. The only other school to receive first-place votes was Louisville, with 15. Duke and Louisville are generally viewed as the top tier of the conference, with everyone a step behind. The Blue Devils are also the highest-ranked ACC squad in the Associated Press Preseason Poll, as they came in at No. 6. Two other squads from the conference were included in the poll: Louisville at No. 11 and North Carolina at No. 25. Aside from the Preseason Poll, the Blue Devils were everywhere on the All-ACC Preseason Teams.

Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans represent Duke basketball on All-ACC Preseason Teams

Preseason All-ACC First Team: Cameron Boozer

Freshman star Cameron Boozer was selected to the Preseason All-ACC First Team as one of two rookies to make it. Louisville freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. was also included on the First Team, along with Notre Dame's Markus Burton, NC State's Darrion Williams, and Louisville's Ryan Conwell. Boozer enters his freshman campaign with Duke with legitimate First Team All-American aspirations. The 6'9" forward is extremely versatile on offense, with the ability to guard the one through four on any spot of the court as well. Scheyer put Boozer at the top of the key to initiate the offense regularly at Countdown to Craziness, so it will be intriguing to monitor how he utilizes the elite talent through the regular season. 20-point and 10-rebound per game averages are certainly in the cards for the prized recruit, and he's been honored already as one of the best players the ACC has to offer. Boozer also finished second in voting for ACC Preseason Player of the Year behind Darrion Williams. Williams received 23 votes to Boozer's 19. Boozer was also named the ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year.

Preseason All-ACC Second Team: Isaiah Evans

Isaiah Evans is one of the top breakout candidates around college basketball heading into the 2025-26 campaign, with the sophomore having the skills to be the best outside shooter the country has to offer. As a rookie, 82% of Evans' shot attempts and 78% of his makes on the season were from three, and he connected on a 41.6% clip. Now in an elevated role as a starter, Evans will be one of the top contributors offensively. If he can diversify his arsenal and get to the basket more often, the 6'7" wing averaging at least 15 points per game feels like a lock. Scheyer will likely run tons of action for Evans specifically, so he has all the tools to be an All-ACC First Team performer by season's end. Evans was included on the Second Team along with SMU's Boopie Miller, Syracuse's J.J. Starling, Georgia Tech's Baye Ndongo, and North Carolina's Caleb Wilson.