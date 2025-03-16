Duke basketball lands No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament after ACC Championship

As expected, the Duke basketball team earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and the Blue Devils were slotted in the East Region.

It will play its Round of 64 – and Round of 32 if it advances – in Raleigh before the potential of advancing to Newark, New Jersey for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

The Blue Devils will play either American or Mount St. Mary's in the Round of 64 based on the winner of the First Four.

Alabama is the No. 2 seed in the region while Wisconsin is slotted at No. 3 and Arizona at No. 4. Mississippi and Baylor will play in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup.

Duke is fresh off of its ACC Tournament Championship on Saturday night with a comeback victory over Louisville, 73-62, despite the absence of Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown, who were both injured in the quarterfinal matchup against Georgia Tech.

Brown re-dislocated his shoulder while Flagg sprained his ankle.

There is no current timetable for the standout defender to return but Duke is expecting to have the ACC Player of the Year available for the NCAA Tournament.

Duke has leaned on its other superstar freshman, Kon Knueppel, who was named as the Most Valuable Player of the ACC Tournament after averaging 21.0 points per game in Charlotte this week.

The Blue Devils advanced to the Elite Eight last season before being upended by North Carolina State for the second time in two weeks after losing to the Wolfpack in the ACC Tournament.

Duke, along with Auburn who was the No. 1 overall seed, are the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament.

This season, Duke entered the postseason as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll for the first time this season.

Florida and Houston were slotted as the other No. 1 seeds in the bracket.

Duke will open its NCAA Tournament on Friday. Tipoff times will be announced later on Sunday night.