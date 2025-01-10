Duke basketball in talks to travel to Michigan State next season

The Duke and Michigan State basketball programs are in 'advanced discussions' to play in East Lansing at some point next season, according to Jon Rothstein.

NEWS: Duke and Michigan State are in advanced discussions to meet next season in East Lansing, according to multiple sources.



If finalized, this will be a return game from 2020 when the two programs met in Durham in the Champions Classic during COVID.https://t.co/qZDtoJM0No — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 10, 2025

The game would be a return from when Duke hosted Michigan State at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the Champions Classic in 2020 during COVID. The Spartans won this game on the road 75-69.

The Blue Devils and Spartans are expected to meet in December of 2025 and each program is working with their respective conferences, the ACC and Big 10, to make this contest happen as December is when conference play begins to roll around.

Both programs have had successful starts to their 2024 seasons. Duke (13-2, 5-0 ACC) currently sits as the #4 team in the AP Poll and Michigan State (13-2, 4-0 Big 10) are the #16 team in the poll.

The last time Duke went to Breslin Center in East Lansing was in 2019, when the Blue Devils beat the Spartans at their place 87-75 as part of the Big 10/ACC Challenge.

Duke is 15-3 all time against the Spartans and 2-0 on the road. The most recent meeting between the two programs was in 2023, when Duke topped MSU 74-65 at Madison Square Garden in the Champions Classic.