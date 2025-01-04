Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer not coaching versus SMU

Duke basketball is getting set to take on the SMU Mustangs (11-2, 2-0) on the road at 2:15pm ET on The CW Network.

It was recently reported that Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer will not coach today due to a sickness. Duke associate coach Chris Carrawell will take his place.

Duke's Jon Scheyer did not travel to Dallas for today's game against SMU due to illness and will miss today’s matchup, per release.



Associate Head Coach Chris Carrawell will serve as acting head coach.



Coach Scheyer is expected to return for Tuesday’s game vs. Pitt. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 4, 2025

Scheyer was experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier in the week and into Friday. It was determined he was too sick to travel with the team to SMU, so Scheyer will not be in the building this afternoon.

Carrawell has served on Duke's staff since 2018, and it can be assumed he was prepared to coach today with Scheyer experiencing these symptoms during the week.

This is a huge matchup for the Blue Devils as SMU is probably the second-best team in the ACC, so Duke being without its stellar head coach is a huge knock.

Scheyer is 65-20 as the Blue Devils head coach and now Carrawell will have to lead the team to a big win on the road to improve to 4-0 in conference play.

Scheyer is expected to return for Duke's next game on January 7th against Pittsburgh.