Duke basketball gives exclusive look at new strength and conditioning program

The Duke basketball program underwent many changes during the offseason after the departures of Jai Lucas, Will Avery, and Justin Robinson from the coaching staff but one of its biggest loses was in its strength and conditioning department.

Will Stephens, the Director of Sports Performance, announced his retirement following the season and Jon Scheyer was forced into hiring a new person for the job that was held for nearly three decades.

He went with a familiar face in the ACC in Preston Greene as Stephens’ replacement.

Greene came to Duke after spending two seasons at Clemson but also worked at Miami, Florida, Stanford, Charlotte, and Arizona.

Many Blue Devil fans got to know ‘Coach Will’ from his energetic videos during pregame warmups, exclusive practice videos, and relationships with players and now the program gave its first inside look at what Greene is doing with the team during his first summer on the job.

The video gives a sneak peek behind the scenes at Duke basketball players in the weight room during its offseason workout schedule in preparation for the 2025-26 season as the Blue Devils look to return to the Final Four.

Caleb Foster, Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Isaiah Evans, Dame Sarr, Maliq Brown, Darren Harris, and Sebastian Wilkins are featured in the 4-minute video.

Scheyer also added Evan Bradds from the Utah Jazz and former Blue Devil guard Tyler Thornton, who was an assistant coach at Howard, to the coaching staff this offseason.

Duke is expected to be one of the best teams in the nation again this season, largely being ranked inside the Top 10 of many way-too-early rankings. Things will not be easy for the Blue Devils to begin the season with a grueling slate of games within the first two months of the year before ACC play begins, which is expected to be much improved from a season ago.