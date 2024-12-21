Duke basketball freshman receives praise from legendary coach after strong shooting performance

Duke basketball earned its second ACC road win and moved to 2-0 in ACC play overall after an 82-56 victory at Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Devils have now won 6 in a row and move to 10-2 on the season.

Duke shot 10-of-25 from three as a team (40%) and a big part of that success from the perimeter was freshman Kon Knueppel who shot 4-of-8 from three point range en route to finishing with a game-high 18 points.

Knueppel came into the season with a lot of praise for his three point shooting as he was expected to be one of the best shooters in the conference.

He's had his moments of elite shooting, but has also been inconsistent at times. Over his last four games before this afternoon's win over the Yellow Jackets, Knueppel was just 4-of-18 from the three point line (22.2%). He got back on track with his 50% three point shooting effort today and is now shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc on the season.

It was a much needed high-efficiency shooting day for Knueppel with the inconsistencies that have been following him throughout the season. Jon Scheyer and the rest of this staff hope this can be a start of a hot streak for the freshman from the perimeter.

After his strong performance, Knueppel was interviewed postgame by ACC Network commentators Jim Boeheim and Kevin Brown.

Boeheim had a legendary career as head coach at Syracuse. At the helm for the Orange for 47 years up until 2023, he finished with a 1,116-441 record and brought a national championship to Syracuse in 2003.

In the interview, Boeheim had some strong praise for Knueppel.

"If you get a shot, shoot it, don't think about it, because you're going to make it."

It was a cool moment to see the freshman getting such considerable encouragement from one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.

Knueppel will hope to keep this shooting streak going through the rest of ACC play and continue to be a big part of this Blue Devil offense.

The Blue Devils return home next to face off against the 5-7 Virginia Tech Hokies (4:30pm ET, ACC Network).