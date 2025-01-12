Duke basketball freshman big man continuing to develop into elite NBA prospect

Duke basketball freshman center Khaman Maluach came into Duke as one of the four 5-star prospects in the Blue Devils' 2024 recruiting class, listed as the #4 overall prospect and #1 center by 247sports out of the NBA Academy Africa.

The South Sudan native was regarded as an extremely raw prospect at the center position but one with potential to be a dominant big at the NBA level.

Maluach was a member of the South Sudan National Team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and showed flashes despite playing minimal time. He showed his knack for running the floor in transition at a high level at 7' 1" and 250 pounds while also displaying his elite potential as a rim protector.

He came into Duke as an immediate starter and has started each game for the Blue Devils this season.

Instantly, it was easy to see how Maluach could be one of the best rim protectors in the country with his uncanny mix of length and athleticism to guard up top as well as handle the interior against any big in the country.

That's where a ton of his draft stock is located, the defensive side of the ball.

What's continued to get better won't necessarily show up in the box score, but it's his instincts.

Maluach has improved drastically in knowing when to go up for a block, defending a shot without fouling, and having the discipline to know when to help or stay put.

His defense has been his calling card all season, but the freshman big is starting to integrate himself more on the offensive end with each game that comes.

Maluach is coming off of a season-high in scoring in Duke's 86-78 victory at home against Notre Dame (7-9, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday, tallying 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

This is the freshman's second straight game in double figures and his seventh double digit scoring night overall.

He stays down low the majority of the time, but it's easy to see his confidence rising with his takes and increased physicality around the rim. Maluach has done an excellent job as of late asserting his presence on the offensive side of the ball on the interior and becoming more of an offensive issue for opponents.

"Talk about underappreciated, I think he's underappreciated," Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said about Maluach in his postgame presser after the win versus Notre Dame. "There's not many 7' 2" guys in the world, period, but there's really not many 7' 2" guys that can move like he can and legit switch 1 through 5."

Maluach is currently averaging 8.8 points and 5.9 rebounds on the season, but those numbers have jumped to 11 points and 7.6 rebounds over his last five games. He's also 20-of-24 (83.3%) from the field in that span.

FOX Sports recent NBA Mock Draft projects Maluach to be the 8th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.