Duke basketball fills assistant coach vacancy with rising NBA superstar

The Duke basketball bench had an opening for the last month of the season after Jai Lucas left the program to become the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes at the end of the regular season and Jon Scheyer has filled the vacancy with a rising star in the coaching ranks.

The Blue Devils announced Evan Bradds will join the coaching staff next season after spending the last three years as a member of the Utah Jazz organization.

Bradds was an assistant coach for player development with Utah and previously held a spot on the Boston Celtics staff as a player enhancement coach.

"I am honored to be joining the Duke Basketball program and want to express my immense gratitude to Coach Scheyer for this opportunity," Bradds said in a statement released by the team.

"I am looking forward to working alongside Coach Scheyer and the Duke team to help continue the long-standing tradition that is Duke Basketball."

Welcome new assistant coach Evan Bradds‼️👿



Evan comes to Duke via the @utahjazz + @celtics pic.twitter.com/ydNxJgVVdG — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) May 1, 2025

Evan Bradds began his career as a player for Belmont and was a two-time winner of the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and three-time All-Ohio Valley selection. He would join the Maine Red Claws, the affiliate of the Boston Celtics, after his playing career as an assistant coach.

“I'm excited to welcome Evan and his wife, MacKenzie, to Durham," Jon Scheyer said.

"Evan brings an unbelievable basketball mind, NBA player development experience and a unique ability to build meaningful relationships with players—something that's core to our culture. His experience, vision and forward-thinking approach will help keep Duke at the forefront of college basketball. We're excited for what's ahead."

Many have spoken highly of Bradds and his rise through the coaching ranks in the NBA and should have a smooth transition to the college game.

This is the third assistant coach (Jai Lucas and Emanuel Dildy) that Jon Scheyer has hired since becoming the head coach of the Blue Devils that had no prior ties to the program.