Duke basketball can push UNC further away from NCAA Tournament with victory

There is no love lost between the Duke basketball program and North Carolina Tar Heels.

The rivalry is real in every sense of the word and neither school wants the other to succeed on the basketball court and the Blue Devils can deliver a massive blow to the NCAA Tournament hopes of the Tar Heels on Saturday night.

Many bracketologists believe that North Carolina is in danger of missing March Madness with a less than mediocre resume that lacks quality wins and bad losses are beginning to pile up in the struggling ACC.

The best victory for the Tar Heels came on a neutral court in December against UCLA while they let opportunities against Kansas, Auburn, Michigan State, Alabama, and Florida slip through its hands – not to mention its recent conference losses to Stanford, Wake Forest, and Pittsburgh.

Hubert Davis’ team nearly dug its own grave at home last weekend against Boston College but rallied to win in overtime.

Now, comes the most daunting part of the schedule for North Carolina (13-9, 6-4 ACC) and it must capitalize to make the NCAA Tournament as it continues to play four straight Quad 1 games.

Saturday against No. 2 Duke (18-2, 10-0 ACC) is, by far, the most important on its slate. A win and everything changes surrounding the conversation with the Tar Heels while the pressure starts to mount with a loss and needing wins in its next two games, a rematch with Pitt at home and a road matchup against Clemson.

North Carolina is No. 41 in the NET with a 1-8 record in Quad 1 games and 5-9 mark in Quad 1 and Quad 2 matchups with an unblemished record in eight Quad 3 and Quad 4 games.

It’s a game of major importance for both teams, but more so for North Carolina and Duke has a chance to push its rival further away from the NCAA Tournament with a victory on its home floor Saturday night (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).